Next month, railway lines in south London will get a massive upgrade as part of a £400 million investment. And while that sounds like fantastic news, it’s going to make getting around south London much trickier during half term. Take this as your warning to plan ahead.

There will be no trains for a week from Saturday, October 26 so Network Rail can upgrade the signalling system. The upgrades will take place between Crystal Palace, Tulse Hill and Peckham Rye, closing some London Overground routes as well as railway lines.

Here are the details on which lines and routes will be closed and when.

Which train lines will be affected on which days?

Saturday October 26 - Sunday October 27

No Southern services between Balham and London Bridge, London Victoria and West Croydon (via Crystal Palace), and London Bridge and Streatham.

No trains between London Bridge and Beckenham Junction.

Saturday October 26 - Friday November 1

Thameslink passengers travelling between Herne Hill, Wimbledon and Sutton advised to use buses or alternative rail routes for the full seven days.

No London Overground between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction for a week. Replacement buses will run.

No trains between London Bridge and Streatham, and between London Bridge and Beckenham Junction from October 28-November 1.

From October 28-November 1 trains between London Bridge and Victoria, and between Victoria and West Croydon (via Crystal Place), will only run between Victoria and Streatham Hill. Additional trains will run between London Bridge and Sutton via West Croydon.

trains between London Bridge and Victoria, and between Victoria and West Croydon (via Crystal Place), will only run between Victoria and Streatham Hill. Additional trains will run between London Bridge and Sutton via West Croydon. No Overground trains between Sydenham and Crystal Palace from October 26-October 29 .

. Amended service on Overground routes between Highbury & Islington and West Croydon and New Cross from October 28-October 29.

