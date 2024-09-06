Subscribe
These three bus routes in south London might be axed

You can give TfL your feedback online

India Lawrence
India Lawrence
London red bus
Photograph: rightclickstudios / Shutterstock.com
Bad news, south London. Three of your bus routes could be getting the chop from TfL. Transport for London has announced plans to make changes to routes between Elephant & Castle, Camberwell, Brixton, Clapham Park, Streatham and Morden.

But it’s not too late to stop them, Londoners have until October 13 to give TfL their feedback online

What TfL bus routes are being removed?

Routes 45, 59 and 118 are all facing changes. 

The 118 currently operates between Brixton Road/Police Station and Morden station. TfL proposes that it be axed and merged with the 45, meaning the areas from both routes would be serviced entirely by one bus. The route would go between Morden and Camberwell.

The 59 isn’t being cut either, but TfL wants it to be rerouted to finish at Clapham Park/Atkins Road instead of Streatham Hill/Telford Avenue.

Here’s a map of the proposed changes. 

Map of the changes to the bus routes
Photograph: TfL

Islington could get a floating lido in the canal

