Loki, a new nightclub, is opening in Brixton with £1 tickets

It's impossible to find a solid club night in London for under £20 these days. If you're an avid clubgoer, it's an eye-watering experience to drop a score every time you go out. Right on the ticket. But promoters aren't entirely to blame. With rising energy bills, an economic hangover from the pandemic and everything getting more expensive, nightlife venues are struggling to make a profit, which means ticket prices will only get higher as the cost-of-living crisis worsens. But there is hope for London's music lovers on a budget... a new nightclub in south London has opened and it's on a mission to offer affordable ticket prices. Sounds promising, right?

Loki in Brixton opened its doors last week and is offering £1 tickets for its club night on Thursday, with regular nights starting pre-sale from £3. The organizers behind the venue said that the club will prioritize 'extended sets, back-to-backs and not ridiculously expensive ticket prices'.

From the team behind the redoubtable Fox & Firkin pub in Lewisham, Loki has taken over the site of the former nightclub Medussa that closed in 2013, in what used to be the ticket office in the former East Brixton (Loughborough Junction) railway station.

The 250-capacity club opened last week, kicking off with a private launch party with DJ-heavyweight OK Williams and Nat Home headlining, and it opened to the public on November 4, with sets from Bluetoof and Softi.

On November 10 (this Thursday), Loki will host an all-vinyl party with Kyle Toole and Kian O'Keeffe, marking the first installment of its weekly £1 entry Thursday parties (plus an extra £1 booking fee on Resident Advisor). Other DJs booked in November include Ben Hauke, J Wax, Angel D'lite, Jay Duncan, Mr Redley, Nat Home and Shivum Sharma.

It's great to see a new venue opening in the city, considering the shocking economic circumstances that nightlife venues are facing right now. So, why not support a new venue this Thursday and check out Loki? It won't break the bank.

Loki. 302-304 Barrington Rd. You can get tickets for the £1 party on Thursday here .

