London birdwatching group Flock Together is bringing out a book

They’re here to inspire everyone, regardless of race, religion or economic status

Flock Together crashed on to the UK birdwatching scene during the 2020 lockdown. The group, set up by Ollie Olanipekun and Nadeem Perera, began to encourage more people of colour to get out and enjoy nature, connect with their community and surroundings, support each other and look after their mental health. They want to inspire everyone regardless of race, religion or economic status to build their relationship with the outdoors.

For Ollie and Nadeem, nature is their outlet when faced with marginalisation and prejudice, and a place for deep thought and discovery. And their new book, ‘Outsiders’, is their call-to-action.

The book is divided into six parts and each chapter focuses on a key pillar in the Flock’s mission: from making nature a must, exploring the contrast between urban and rural lifestyles, to challenging preconceptions, showing the complexities people of colour face when they are stereotyped, and building community while guiding people to think about how that can bring about systemic change.

About the book, they comment: ‘Nature is a universal resource. For too long, Black, Brown and people of colour have felt unwelcome and marginalised in spaces that should be for everyone.’

So, for all you nature lovers out there, or even just those of you who want to learn more about the Flock’s mission, July 14 is a date to mark in your diaries: that’s when their manifesto is published.

More info on the Flock Together website.

