London could be getting a brand-new fleet of air-conditioned trams

At the end of last year, we learned that all of London’s trams would be getting replaced. And yep, while many Londoners might not know it, the city does in fact have trams. They operate south of the river from Wimbledon to Beckenham via Croydon but after 25 years, have become kind of run-down and unreliable.

That fleet will soon be going into retirement. And now, Transport for London has revealed what its replacement trams will look like. If everything goes according to plan, the new vehicles will include air-con and charging points – basically necessities in this day and age – and provide a more reliable service.

Though it is still after more cash from the government to cover the project, TfL has invited potential suppliers to demonstrate why they would be the best for the job.

TfL has already received £250 million from the government to go towards a new set of vehicles. But that’s only half of what it had asked for, so no plans have actually been set in stone yet. Back in May Sadiq Khan committed to delivering new trams by the end of his term in 2029, so we’ll have to wait and see whether the rest of the cash TfL requires comes through.

Travel news with Time Out

You can rely on Time Out to keep you in the loop on all things happening on London’s roads, railways and runways. Here’s everything you need to know about train strikes right now, the city’s new super-futuristic ‘tram-buses’ and which airport is getting a green makeover with hydrogen planes.

Did you see that London is officially the worst city in the UK for food hygiene?

Plus: London Heathrow is now officially the fourth-busiest airport in the world.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.