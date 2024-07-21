London is officially the worst city in the UK for food hygiene

In some very disgusting news, this week it was revealed that London restaurants have the worst food hygiene ratings in the whole UK. An annual report found London eateries to have an average food hygiene rating of 4.36 out of five.

You better watch out for food poisoning the next time you go out for a meal in the Big Smoke. The survey by High Speed Training analysed Food Standards Agency ratings at 215,000 food outlets across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. London’s 35,833 eateries came out with the worst scores, making the capital the area with the poorest food hygiene in Britain. Disgusten!

If you can still stomach heading out for a meal, restaurants in Kensington and Chelsea are going to be your safest bet – this area had the highest rating of all the London Boroughs with an average of 4.80. Meanwhile, Waltham Forest had the lowest rating with a dismal average of 3.74 – a 0.03 decrease from 2023.

Dr Richard Anderson, head of learning and development at High Speed Training, said: ‘Food safety and robust hygiene practices should be of paramount importance. Recently, we have seen many high profile cases of food poisoning and illnesses caused by food-borne bacteria.

‘This is why food hygiene ratings are so important – they are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates and are of critical importance to consumers.’

