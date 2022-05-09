London Craft Week is back this week, with makers and creatives across the city celebrating all things crafty from Monday May 9 to Sunday May 15. If you want to discover a hidden talent or learn from experts in their field, there are loads of workshops, exhibitions and talks to choose from. Whether it’s spectacle-making, wine-tasting or knitting, we’ve rounded up our top picks for you to help you have a really fun crafternoon.

Make your own spectacles with Cubitts

Make the kind of glasses that will be the envy of all fashion-y people at this workshop at the headquarters of hip London eyewear brand Cubitts. You’ll learn the intricacies of spectacle making – from frame sawing, to ‘bridge bumping’ and ‘lens grooving’ – and walk away with a bespoke pair of stylish gegs. Top bins.

May 14, 10am-2pm. The Brewery Building, N7 9QH. £175, bookings here.

Learn all about English sparkling wine

French wines are out and English wines are in. If you fancy yourself a bit of a sommelier, join Highweald Wine Estate to learn all about England’s answer to champagne – traditional-method sparkling wine. Under the expert tutelage of its head winemaker Robin Langton, you’ll get to taste their best bottles and find out which fizz pairs best with which foods.

May 11, 6pm-7pm. Mortimer House, W1T 3JH. £35, bookings here.

Hand-knit a beanie from upcycled materials

Prepare to be cosy and sustainable. Seasoned knitters and newbies alike are welcome at this workshop headed up by knitwear designer Joao Maraschin. Learn the basics of hand-knitting before going to town with repurposed cotton shirting to create your own snazzy headwear.

May 13, 10am-noon, 2pm-4pm. 36-40 York Way, N1 9AB. £25, bookings here.

Watch master craftspeople make luxury goods with Dunhill

Luxury menswear brand Dunhill is opening up its workshop for demonstrations in tailoring, leatherworking and (nichely) pipe-making. There’s loads to learn about pattern cutting, leather embossing and the lifecyle of rare lighters. One for the most distinguished of guests.

May 10-12, 1pm-3pm. Dunhill House, W1K 3DJ. Free, bookings here.

Discover the art of bookbinding

Calling all writers, artists and compulsive doodlers, learn how to make a stylish sketchbook, slipcase or leather journal with Designer Bookbinders (a society dedicated to modern bookbinding). Its workshops will teach you how to select and prepare the finest materials, including hand-marbled paper and colourful fabrics, and transform them into gorgeous books.

May 14, 10.30-5pm. Cockpit Yard, WC1N 2NP. £55-£68, bookings here.

Revel in the wonders of fungi

Ever been to an exhibition all about mushrooms? We neither, but there’s a first time for everything. At the Urban Fungarian you can learn all about the benefits of biophilic design (that focuses on humans’ connection to the natural world) and explore the wacky and wonderful mushrooms hanging in glass cases.

May 9-15, 10am-7pm. The Mills Fabrica, N1 9AB. Free, bookings here.

Make the ultimate suit

The perfect suit is hard to come by. In collaboration with the V&A’s ‘Fashioning Masculinities’ exhibition, expert tailor Kimberly Megan Lawton will show you how to construct the sharpest, chic-est get up, taking you on the suit’s journey from initial design to construction.

May 14, 10.30am-12.30pm. Victoria & Albert Museum, SW7 2RL. £15, bookings here.

Tour the English National Opera costume department

Opera is more than just people belting out bangers in Italian; performers also wear some pretty snazzy outfits. Get a first-hand look into how the extravagant costumes and hats are made for the English National Opera at this access-all-arias tour, where you’ll see the costume teams at work and get a sneak peek into the clothes that will be gracing the stage in the ENO’s upcoming season.

May 10-11, 10.30am-11.15am. Arch 6, Burrell St, SE1 OUN. £10, bookings here.

Create a signature fragrance

Want to make a perfume that smells exactly like you? Join perfume makers 4160Tuesdays for a workshop where you’ll concoct a recipe for your own bespoke scent. Using traditional methods, you’ll discover how people made themselves smell nice in the early twentieth century, London’s ‘golden age’ for perfume.

May 10-14, 2pm-7pm. 42a Raynham Rd, W6 0HY. £48.00, bookings here.

Try your hand at stone carving

We’ve whittled it down to only the best events, so we had to include the Art School, renowned for its degrees in the conservation and making of lovely things. It’s got an array of crafty activities to choose from, including workshops in printmaking, wood and stone carving and demonstrations in paper conservation. Check out the carving competition and vote for your favourite pieces, before having a crack at it yourself.

May 13-14, 10am-6pm0. City & Guilds of London Art School, SE11 4DJ. Free-£5, bookings here.

