London Eurovision Party is back: here’s how to get involved

2023 is going to be absolutely massive for UK Eurovision fans. For the first time in 25 years, the glitzy, kitschy and wildly entertaining song contest will be held on these shores, in Liverpool on May 13 (here’s everything you need to know about scoring tickets). Obviously, Eurovision regulars will move heaven and earth to try and be there on the big night. But it’s not the only massive jamboree to look out for this spring. The London Eurovision Party is a long-running pre-show event where you can get a sneak peek at competitors from 2023’s contest, as well as catching up with stars from previous years.

When is the London Eurovision Party?

This year’s London Eurovision Party is on Sunday April 16, at brand new West End entertainment venue Outernet. Part of the Crossrail development, Outernet is a new subterranean venue known for its splashy projection screens and high-tech approach.

How can I get tickets?

You can get tickets online via Dice: currently, tickets are sold out, but sign up for the waiting list to be kept in the loop about the next release at the start of April.

Who will be performing?

The full line-up hasn’t been confirmed yet. But so far, acts include Irish boy band Wild Youth, Slovenian rockers Joker Out, Aussie prog metal outfit Voyager and Austrian pop duo Teya & Salena, all of whom will perform in this year’s contest. Two-time North Macedonian entrant Tamara Todevska will also make an appearance, after wowing audiences in 2019 with ‘Proud’, her anthem of acceptance.

Outernet, Sun Apr 16. Sign up for ticket alerts on Dice.

Saving yourself for the big day? Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Eurovision.

A massive David Bowie archive has been donated to the V&A.