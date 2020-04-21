London Fashion Week is going digital so you can finally join the front row

The men’s and women’s London Fashion Weeks are usually exclusive affairs. Bagging a spot on the frow to see one of the heavy-hitting designer’s collections usually involves being a high-flying fashion journalist, very rich, very influential or friends with Alexa Chung.

But after the men’s event was cancelled in March, the organisers have come up with a more democratic strategy to help designers exhibit their new collections.

Following the lead of Shanghai and Moscow, this year LFW is going virtual. In June, everyone will be invited to get a digital look inside the showrooms of the British fashion elite. Plus, there’ll be interviews and podcasts too.

Basically, you’ll be able to see collections from the big British designers (the likes of Burberry, Molly Goddard and Henry Holland usually show at LFW) without getting an RSI from clicking through Women's Wear Daily slideshows. And, in a move of extra efficiency, the men’s and women’s collections will be combined into unisex shows.

But let’s please share a moment of reflection for a demographic hit hard by the move: the people who usually stand outside London Fashion Week for days on end attempting to get street-style snapped. To you, we say: we see you, we stand with you, your garish looks will not go forgotten. We’ll be drinking a Vitamin Water in your honour tonight.

Not as glamorous as fashion but more useful: here’s where to get your groceries delivered from at the moment.