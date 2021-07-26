London
Photograph: Yau Ming Low/Shutterstock.com

London flooding: this website will tell you if you’re at risk

Find out whether your area is going to flood and how to be prepared

By
Isabelle Aron
Heavy rain and thunderstorms yesterday (July 25) caused flash flooding across London.

The London Fire Brigade says its 999 control officers had more than 1,000 calls responding to flooding incidents into the early hours of this morning. 

You can find out if your home or the area you live in is at risk from flooding on a government website.

Through the website, you can check for current flood warnings across the country, as well as entering your postcode to check your local area.

You can also find out the risk of flooding in the next five days, on a forecast which shows whether it’s ‘very low’, ‘low’, ‘high’ or ‘very high’.

If you want to check the risks of your area flooding in future, you can enter your postcode to check the long-term risks, as well as the causes of flooding. There’s also a section on ways for you to prepare for and manage the flood risk in your area, which includes signing up to flood warnings, protecting your property and making sure your insurance covers you for flood risk

If you want to get the flood history of a particular property, you can request one from the Environment Agency.

