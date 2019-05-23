Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right London gin-maker Sipsmith launches posh gin in a tin
News / Drinking

London gin-maker Sipsmith launches posh gin in a tin

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday May 23 2019, 1:02pm

sipsmith gin in a tin

Craving a gin in a tin ever since ‘Fleabag’? Well, this could be the answer to your prayers.

Keen to enhance your bank holiday and beyond, west London gin-maker Sipsmith has knocked up an on-the-go G&T using its classic London Dry and an undisclosed tonic. The posh-looking gin and tonic in a can (and that’s saying something!) is as close to heaven as portable drinking gets (we’ve tried it, it’s awesome) and should suit all your journey juice needs (though not on the tube, obvs). There’s also a light tonic version for those looking to keep it lean. 

So whether you’re having a posh picnic, taking a train out of town or just in a hot priest kind of mood, keep an eye out for this ginny tinny. 

Sipsmith London Dry gin and tonic is available from Ocado for £2.70.

Fancy a bit more of mother’s ruin? Check out the top local spirits in our list of London’s best gin.

