We might not have the best weather or the cheapest rent, but it turns out none of that matters! London has been crowned the best city in Europe for 2023. Resonance Consultancy, publisher of the Best Cities named the UK capital as the superior city in Europe, placing us higher than Paris, Barcelona and Zurich.

The firm looked at the 100 best cities in Europe to visit or live in in 2023, considering several factors. It took into account attractions, diversity, the environment, employment levels and even Instagram hashtags and TripAdvisor reviews.

We were recognised for our top-tier cultural offering, food, nightlife and shopping, as well as our diverse population, and growing presence of booming technology businesses like Google and TikTok.

London was lauded for surviving ‘perilous terrain’ including ‘crippling’ Covid lockdowns, Brexit, ‘economic devastation’ and war in Europe.

‘London is back,’ the Best Cities website wrote, adding that despite economic downturn we had produced a number of events and news stories that turned the world's eyes onto us. ‘The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Royal Ascot, RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Wimbledon, Boris’s resignation and, in the worst kind of end to the summer, the Queen’s death and weeks of mourning. Then the fall brought chaotic drama to 10 Downing Street that finally calmed down with Rishi Sunak becoming prime minister in late October,’ the report said.

We also have good old TfL to thank for London topping the list, as Resonance applauded our unbeatable transport system, noting the recent opening on the Elizabeth Line.

‘The London Underground Night Tube reopened last summer with the city’s other lines mostly up and running as they were before Covid. There are even new metro stops as part of the transformational Elizabeth line buildout, with trains now running directly from Reading and Heathrow to Abbey Wood, and from Shenfield to Paddington,’ the company wrote on the website.

The ranking also noted how London has attracted the most investment, luxury properties and wealthy ‘multi-millionaire’ residents over the past year.

While we're not sure if hordes of new millionaires and luxury flats is the best thing for everyone in the city, it's certainly nice to win something.

