London has five of the UK’s best restaurants, according to TripAdvisor

You don’t need us to tell you that London has some of the best restaurants in UK, and even the world. Being the melting pot that it is, critics and magazines have been saying for ages that the UK’s capital is a foodie haven for cuisines and fusions from all over the globe. And now the people have spoken too. London officially has five of the UK’s best restaurants right now, according to TripAdvisor.

London came out as one of the best British cities for food in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. The ratings website has ranked restaurants from around the world across six categories: Fine Dining, Everyday Eats, Date Night, Hidden Gems, Family-Friendly and Vegetarian-Friendly.

In the UK restaurant rankings, the Big Smoke had five restaurants make it into the top ten across the six categories. London took the top spot for best vegetarian restaurant, in which Mallow in Borough Market claimed the number one prize. When it came to fine dining, Launceston Place – a modern British restaurant in Kensington – ranked tenth in its category.

The capital also excelled in the ‘Hidden Gems’ category, which was dominated by South Asian cuisine. Indian restaurant The India, on Cannon Street, was named the sixth best hidden gem in the country, while Andy’s Greek Taverna in Camden came in tenth.

Finally, Bonoo, an Indian tapas spot in Cricklewood, came in at number three on the list of best casual eats.

So there you have it, London’s five best restaurants according to the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. And while you’re at it, check out our list of the best restaurants in London, too.

