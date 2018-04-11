London has more community spirit than the rest of the UK (yes, really)

Between our public-transport poker faces and allergy to slow walkers, Londoners have a bad rep when it comes to friendliness. But a nationwide study by the Post Office has revealed that in this city we value a sense of community more than the rest of the country. Seventy seven percent of Londoners think it’s important to be part of a community, against the UK average of 73 percent. So we’re not so stony-hearted after all – though it is possible that our yearning to be part of a tribe might have something to do with how lonely things can be here.

The survey asked 2,050 Brits in various UK regions on their experiences of communities and how they are changing. It’s been a tough few years for the capital, but the best part of the worst news stories is always our willingness to come together. From the terrorist attacks to the Grenfell Tower fire, London’s community spirit shines through when things get tough.

The survey also found that geography doesn’t define our communities – more than half of Londoners believe that ‘community’ is defined by shared interests and hobbies, rather than where you live. An hour’s commute to meet your book club mates? Let’s do it. Braving the Bakerloo for five-a-side? Bring it on. And if you’re still stuck for ideas on how to make friends, take some tips from these hilarious Redditors.

