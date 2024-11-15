London has TWO massive Black Friday theatre sales running right now

You know how it is: you wait a few months for the next big London theatre sale to come along and then two arrive at once.

To mark that most sacred of consumer festivals Black Friday, there are two major pre-Christmas theatre sales running in London, which is great news for YOU, the theatre loving public.

We wouldn’t presume to say one sale is better than the other, and in essence the difference between the sales seems to be that they have discounts for different shows, so let’s just break it down for you.

The TodayTix sale features exclusive prices for MJ the Musical, The Book of Mormon, Les Miserablès, Guys and Dolls, The Mousetrap, The Play That Goes Wrong, and some pretty cool upcoming work including yet-to-open shows at the National Theatre and Royal Court.

And then there’s the London Theatre Direct sale, which in essence takes in the other big West End shows: we’re talking Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Tina, Matilda, Moulin Rouge, The Devil Wears Prada, Magic Mike, Stranger Things, Mrs Doubtfire, Oliver!, Hadestown, Doctor Strangelove, plus more.

For whatever reason there is a bit of crossover - they both have offers on Starlight Express and The Lehman Trilogy – but in general imagine there is one colossal London theatre sale of such potency that it had to be divided in two, is the basic idea.

It’s difficult to make a general summary of dozens of offers, but if it’s in the sale you can clearly expect to save some money – the long-running The Book of Mormon starts at just £25, which is pretty sensational, frankly; if it’s Hamilton you’re still paying a fair whack but might save £30 on a stalls ticket; if you’re thinking of booking a Christmas show then have a look through the sales first as you can get some actively pretty cheap tickets to seasonal stuff; if there’s something coming next year that you’re looking forward to then now is the time to book it; and if you want to get your mum Les Mis tickets for Christmas then obviously she’d want you to make the best saving possible.

Both Black Friday sales are now on.

The TodayTix sale runs until December 4.

The London Theatre Direct sale runs until December 8.

