With the recent dark skies and downpours, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s already autumn. But fear not: London has finally got the memo that it is in fact summer. The capital will get some much needed sunshine over the weekend – as well as its hottest day of 2024 so far.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures will reach a balmy 31C in central London on Friday. The hottest day of the year so far was recorded at Heathrow where the temperature reached 30.3C on June 26, but Friday’s weather will blow this out of the water.

The Big Smoke will in fact be hotter than Ibiza, where the temperatures will be a measly 28C. It might be worth using your lunch break to find spots to cool off in, as forecasters say London will be ‘possibly feeling very warm’. We may not have the Mediterranean, but there’s no shortage of lidos in the capital to splash around in.

The weather has been uncharacteristically cold recently, with the Met Office saying that we could be in for the coldest summer in 24 years. The first week of July saw an average temperature of 12.9C, which is 2.4C below the month’s usual average.

A normal temperature for this time of year is 26C, which we’ll finally get to experience over the weekend, as temperatures are expected to hover around a more manageable 25C. But be warned, showers might also be in store on Saturday, so make sure you’ve got a raincoat in your picnic basket.

