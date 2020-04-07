London is actually better at self-isolating than the rest of the UK

Last week, Google released a mobility report to help public health officials better understand just how people in the UK are moving around while in lockdown. The Covid-19 Community Mobility Report shared insights based on data found from Google Maps users across the UK who have opted to share their location history. And you know what? The report suggests that Londoners are staying in and obeying the new social-distancing rules better than people in other parts of the country.

One Reddit user used Google’s insights to create a pretty nifty graph comparing London movements to those around the rest of the UK, and it clearly showed London in the lead on the self-isolating league table (if there was such a thing).

As the graph demonstrates, Londoners were found to be visiting shops, workplaces, parks and transit stations less than those in other parts of the UK, on average.

Also, staying at home was up 19 percent in London, with the rest of the UK averaging a 15 percent rise.

Keep up the good work from home, London.

