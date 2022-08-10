London
Greenwich Park
Photograph: Shutterstock.com

London is allegedly the greenest city in Europe

A new study reveals we've got an astonishing 3,000 green spaces

India Lawrence
Written by India Lawrence
There are a lot of things London thinks it does best but actually falls a tiny bit short. We don't have the cheapest rents, or many 24-hour nightclubs and our transport system seems to be permanently disrupted. But, if there's one thing we do excel at, it's our lovely, lovely parks. Everyone knows London has got loads of parks. In fact, a new study has revealed that we’ve got the most green spaces out of any European city. Take that, Berlin.

The study, conducted by comparison website Nerd Wallet, looked at Europe’s 30 most populated cities. London came out on top with 3,000 parks and green spaces. Second on the list was Berlin with 2,500 parks, and third was Vienna with 2,000 parks. Compared to cities like Barcelona and Rome we’re miles ahead, as those cities have 114 and 63 green spaces respectively.  

And no matter your tastes, you’d be hard-pressed to find a green space that doesn’t take your fancy in our city. We’ve got massive royal parks like Hyde and Regents. Sprawling natural areas with many a pond for dipping like Hampstead Heath and Richmond. Tiny patches of green like Highbury Fields, and mysterious leafy cemeteries like Highgate and Abney Park. Wake up and smell the fresh air. 

The full list of major European cities with green spaces is as follows:

  1. London - 3,000
  2. Berlin - 2,500
  3. Vienna - 2,000
  4. Hamburg - 1,460
  5. Paris - 480
  6. Dublin - 303
  7. Prague - 200
  8. Barcelona - 114
  9. Marseille - 68
  10. Rome - 63

  India Lawrence Contributor

