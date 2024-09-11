London is getting 24 new and improved trams

Last year, it was announced that all of London’s 25-year-old trams would be replaced with shiny new ones. The fleet, which operates between Wimbledon and Beckenham via Croydon, has reached the end of its lifecycle, and is very much looking forward to a bit of peace and quiet.

Now TfL has just announced the next step in the replacement process. London’s transport bosses are officially on the lookout for a new train manufacturer. Transport for London has issued an Invitation to Tender, inviting pre-qualified manufacturers to come forward with their designs for the new trams.

As with many TfL projects at the moment, this is all subject to funding. In recent years TfL has found itself pretty strapped for cash; the transport authority is currently in talks with the government about securing funding for the future of London’s transport.

But if everything goes according to plan, the new vehicles will include air-conditioning and charging points and provide a more reliable service. The goal is to get them into service by the late 2020s.

Scott Haxton, TfL’s Director of Capital Delivery Infrastructure, said: ‘This invitation for tram manufacturers to submit bids for the design and manufacture of the next generation of trams on the London Trams network is a significant next step.

‘Subject to funding, these trams will start to enter service in the late 2020s and will provide customers with more comfortable and reliable journeys for many years to come.’

