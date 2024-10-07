London is getting a free Oasis photography exhibition this month

In case you missed the memo, Britpop is fully back and we’re all obsessed with Oasis again. It’s just like living in the noughties – we’ve even got an economic crisis and Labour government to go with it. If you’re in the thrall of Oasismania yourself, we’ve got good news. A free Oasis photography exhibition is coming to London this October, and it will be running for three months.

Iconic photos of the band taken by Michael Spencer Jones, including the cover photograph for Definitely Maybe, will be on show alongside previously unseen pictures at Town Hall Hotel in Bethnal Green from Friday October 25. ‘Definitely Maybe: A View From Within’ will be open to the public for free for three months at the east London hotel.

Spencer Jones met the Gallaghers in 1993, which was the start of a long creative collaboration between the band and photographer. He took pictures for the album artwork of Oasis’s first three albums and 12 singles.

Photograph: Michael Spencer Jones

Town Hall Hotel will also host a live Q&A session with Michael Spencer Jones and music journalist John Robb at the end of November. The exact date for that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

