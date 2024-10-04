A brand-new art gallery will open in London in 2025 – in a very famous building

One of Europe’s biggest art galleries is opening a London space next year, and it has found some seriously swish new digs. Perrotin – a Parisian art gallery which has represented some of the biggest names in art, including Damien Hirst, Maurizio Cattelan and Sophie Calle – has announced that it will open its first London outpost in Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair in 2025.

The gallery will be taking over the five star luxury hotel's ‘Art Space’, a 350 square metre space that has hosted a rotating series of exhibitions since 2021.

Perrotin’s founder and director Emmanuel Perrotin said in a press release that ‘it’s important to have a gallery in the British capital. We have a long-standing relationship with the UK art scene and collectors. I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to set up the gallery in the right conditions. I’m delighted to offer our artists a new exhibition platform and new projects in such a prestigious environment.’

Perrotin already has multiple galleries in Paris, as well as outposts in New York, Las Vegas, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai. It really is a proper international mega-gallery, and if you can't wait for its London outpost, you can see what Perrotin is up to at this year's Frieze art fair here.

Perrotin will open in Claridge's in 2025. More details here.



