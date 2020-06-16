London is getting a heatwave next week with temperatures up to 28C

Much of London’s lockdown has been marked by good weather. And then last week was a total washout, just as we’d started to take outdoor reunions for granted. Well, don’t do a thing like that next week, when the sun is set to make a happy return for well over a week, bringing with it peak temperatures of 28C.

You should get those park hangouts back in the diary from Saturday June 20 onwards: the BBC is predicting a sunny weekend, with just a very small chance of rain, while the Met Office is seeing highs of 23C in our future for Sunday 21.

Then into next week, temperatures will creep up to 28C on Wednesday 24, according to the BBC, with overnight lows of 16C. More of the same is expected for Thursday 25, and although things will cool down a bit for the following weekend, the BBC is predicting 25C temperatures on both Saturday 27 and Sunday 28.

The good weather can be enjoyed with a bit more freedom than the last London heatwave back in May. Back then, we were allowed to sit outside in parks with members of our household. But now, you can enjoy the great outdoors in groups of up to six friends or family, or host them at a two-metre distance in your garden, if you’re lucky enough to have one. Time to start filling up that social calendar again, and pray that the good spell of weather continues into July for the return of our much-missed beer gardens.

