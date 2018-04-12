London is getting a ‘Mamma Mia!’ restaurant

Great news for Abba fans: an immersive dinner-theatre restaurant called Mamma Mia! The Party is coming to London (Waterloo, specifically).

Details are hazy (it’s in the very early stages), but we’ve been told it will accommodate 520 people and be decked out like a summery Greek taverna. The building’s outside walls will be covered in shimmering blue and green discs that ‘ripple in the wind’ and staff (in costume, obvs) will sing and dance to Abba tunes while you dine on Mediterranean food.

Opening dates are still TBC, but the team have said to expect it towards the of the year. We’ll keep our perfectly-tuned ears to the ground for you.

Here’s our pick of London's best quirky restaurants.

Sign up to Time Out for all the food-related Abba news.