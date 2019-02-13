Last year, we brought you news that London was getting its first ever dedicated immersive theatre venue: The Buzz, in Southwark.

Alas it was not to be: The Buzz buzzed off before a single show had been staged, with the project put ‘on hold’ for vague reasons presumably to do with money.

But that lets new central London venue Space 18 bag the title of London’s first dedicated immersive theatre, and it looks pretty darn certain that this one is going to happen.

Located on New Oxford Street, Space 18 features seven buildings, 35 floors and covers more than 25,000 square feet, which is really, really big.

It will open with ‘Variant 31’, a massive immersive zombie horror show that starts previews on April 13. The accompanying bumf strongly suggests that the intention is to host other shows there after ‘Variant 31’ closes, though it should be pointed out that the space is operated by Big Dreamer Productions, the producers of ‘Variant 31’, so presumably there won’t be any further programming while ‘Variant 31’ remains popular. Still, it’s a big, bold new space in central London, and we are looking forward to checking it out while slaughtering a zombie or five.

‘Variant 31’ is at Space 18. Apr 13-Jun 2.