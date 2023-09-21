London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
99 City Road, Old Street London
Image: Aethetica

London is getting a massive new skyscraper in Old Street

The 160-metre tall building was given the green light last week

Written by
Annie McNamee
Advertising

If there’s one thing that everyone loves, it’s a brand new 35-storey skyscraper being built in their community. For residents of Old Street, this dream will soon be reality, as planning permission has been awarded to architects who want to add a 152-metre-tall ’scraper to London’s iconic (and already pretty tall) skyline.

Called 99 City Road, the project will involve building on top of an existing, much smaller structure that is currently home to a satellite communications company. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates is responsible for the new designs, which are for developers Endurance Land and intend to create nearly 65,000 square metres of office space. That’s a lot of office space. 

The new designs are described as ‘rooted in the distinct history of the local areas’. Endurance Land says it wants to create ‘high-quality flexible office space’ and ‘dedicated spaces for free community use, cultural programming, and curated events’. Which sure sounds nice enough, doesn’t it?

Islington councillors approved the planning request last week, which means that the project will move into its next stage of development. Developers expect it to generate up to 3600 jobs, and have promised at least 10 percent of its office spaces will be affordable for small and local businesses.

There isn’t yet an official completion date for the project, but you can follow updates on the official project website here

Did you know that two of the best pizza restaurants in the world are in London? Find out more here.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode seven with Big Zuu is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.