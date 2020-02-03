London is getting a new theatre quiz night

The Bush is one of London’s best and most influential off-West End theatres, and for the longest time it used to be one of the least comfortable, launching the careers of playwrights like Conor McPherson, Helen Edmundson and Jonathan Harvey and from a tiny room above a slightly terrifying pub. (It used to hold press night on Mondays in the hope this would minimise the noise).

Since its 2011 relocation to the Old Shepherds Bush Library, however, this state of affairs has greatly improved, and it now also boasts one of the most welcoming bars in the London theatre world – unlike the cramped dungeons of the West End, it’s somewhere you can actually visit just to get a drink and a bite to eat.

As of February, it’ll be even more welcoming with the launch of a new regular theatre pub quiz night, which we believe is the first in London. Although there was a tryout in the autumn, information is relatively scant at the moment, but we’re promised ‘the chance to win exciting prizes’. Hosted by playwright Jack Albert Cook and taking place at the hip venue, expect a ‘serious’ quiz about the breadth of theatre, and not just a few trashy West End-type questions.

If this sounds appealing – and frankly if you’re reading this, it surely does – then there are two quizzes currently scheduled, on February 12 and March 11. Entry is £3 per person, and the nights start at 7pm (for the love of god don’t try and cram it in before a play – there won’t be time). You can book here.

