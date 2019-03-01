News / Theatre & Performance

London is getting a second musicals-themed café

By Andrzej Lukowski Posted: Friday March 1 2019, 3:06pm

Theatre Cafe, Shaftesbury Avenue

This probably won’t be a shocker to any Londoner who has ever waggled a jazz hand, but it turns out a musical theatre-themed café has done well in the West End.

Opened in 2015, the roughly-does-what-it-says-on-the-tin Theatre Café on Shaftesbury Avenue has become a haven for anybody alarmed by the lack of fabulousness generally on evidence in central London. It offers memorabilia-tastic decor, the odd acoustic set from West End stars and, of course, nothing but showtunes on the sound system.

Yes, it’s basically a glorified ticket-booking agency (it sells tickets and is owned by London Theatre Bookings). But it’s a genuinely lovely place to hang out, provided you have a decent tolerance for torch songs. 

Anyway, Theatreland is bigger than just Shaftesbury Avenue, and now the Theatre Café empire is expanding with a second, larger branch announced for June on St Martin’s Lane. Great news for theatre-lovers. Plus: they sell coffee!

The first Theatre Café is at 66 Shaftesbury Avenue. Need more Fosse-style choreography? Check out our musical theatre page.

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Andrzej Lukowski 200 Posts

Andrzej Lukowski believes the three greatest American tragedians of the 20th century are Arthur Miller, Eugene O'Neill and Bruce Springsteen. You can follow him on Twitter @MrLukowski.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest