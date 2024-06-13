London is getting a spectacular movie soundtrack festival next year

Everyone has their favourite movie soundtrack or score – we have 101 of them – and an inbuilt love of the music that lifts great movies from ‘The Godfather’ to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ to a whole other level.



Say hello, then, to the first ever London Soundtrack Festival, a newly announced celebration of scores from movies, TV and even games, that will be giving cinematic sounds their due in London next year.



The fest is running from March 19-26, 2025, and will boast big names as well as big sounds.



Legendary ‘Lord of the Rings’ composer Howard Shore and Canadian auteur David Cronenberg will be there to talk film scores, alongside Oscar-winning ‘Joker’ scorer Hildur Guðnadóttir, ‘The Martian’s Harry Gregson-Williams, and fast-rising ‘Star Wars’ composer Natalie Holt.

The programme includes live performances, panels, in-conversation screenings, composer Q&As and masterclasses. A perfect forum for aspiring scorers and musicians, as well as passionate cinephiles and anyone who just wants to hear really, really loud.

There are some suitably grand venues on the programme, too, with events at Alexandra Palace, Wigmore Hall, The Roundhouse and Cadogan Hall, as well as BFI IMAX and BFI Southbank.



The festival is the brainchild of concert producer, broadcaster and musician Tommy Pearson, and is inspired by the late Christopher Gunning, the composer behind the earworm that is ITV’s ‘Poirot’ theme and the BAFTA-winning score to ‘La Vie En Rose’.

London Soundtrack Festival runs from March 19-26, 2025. Head to the official site for the full programme.

