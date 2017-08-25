Things to do in London today
The day's best events, all in one place – it's your social emergency saviour for things to do today
Head down to one of the thousands of things to do in London today taking place all across the capital. We've picked our favourite things to get you started and, if you're making plans for things to do this weekend too, check out our guides to what's on in London this Friday, this Saturday and this Sunday.
RECOMMENDED: read the full Time Out London hot list here
Summer Festival at Number 90
Hackney Wick’s canalside boozer is going all out with four days of live art, Rough Trade DJs and a record fair. Just throw some spare pants in your pocket and go.
Don’t Forget Your Passport
Debate the future of the British passport in the wake of Brexit and play sleuth on a V&A treasure hunt at this summer-themed late. Think sun cream, poolside lounging and sand-encrusted books.
Greenwich Market Friday Street Food Fest: Carnival Flavours
Get a bellyful of Caribbean goodness in Greenwich with chicken from Mama’s Jerk, goat curry courtesy of Aunty Bunny’s Hut and steel pan bands at 6.30pm.
Patty & Bun x Yard Sale Pizza Burgers
Patty & Bun is swapping ingredients with Yard Sale Pizza for a tasty new mash-up. Yard Sale will be serving up ‘burger pizzas’ and P&B will be flipping hot pepperoni burgers.
Chris Ofili: Weaving Magic
There’s something special about a tapestry, something traditional, a tangible aura of history. It’s as if the act of creating an image by slowly and meticulously weaving countless threads together is somehow more permanent, more holy, than just slapping a bunch of paint on a canvas. And that’s kind of true: tapestries have been used for centuries as ‘nomadic murals’ for royalty, movable canvases filled with symbolism and iconography. Now, Turner Prize-winning artist Chris Ofili has gone the woven way, and is unveiling ‘The Caged Bird’s Song’ this week at the National Gallery – a huge, complex work, filled with nods to classical mythology. It Ofili first painted a watercolour image then worked closely with the Dovecot Tapestry Studio to create this vibrant, multi-layered wall rug (official art historical term for a tapestry, there), which will go on permanent display in Clothworkers’ Hall in the City once the National’s done with it. Apparently, it’s very tricky to turn a watercolour into a tapestry, but that’s not your problem, because it’s clearly much easier to look at than it was to make.
Festival of Love
The Southbank Centre's having quite the love-in this summer with the return of their Festival of Love – a summery collection of installations, activities, pop-ups and performances that celebrate humankind's most overwhelming emotion. This year, it falls inside the Nordic Matters programme - and very likely the big wedding weekend will be back for the August bank holiday.
London Bridge City Summer Festival
With live theatre, music and DJs, free fitness and dance classes, cult film screenings from Nightspot Cinema and 'Massaoke' (aka mass karaoke) London Bridge's summer festival is a whopping three-month cross-venue party for all budgets. Visit the London Bridge City Summer Festival website for line-up announcements.
Hampstead Beach
Hampstead better be beach body ready, because a stretch of golden sand is popping up at JW3 with food, cocktails and special events taking place on the urban coast throughout the summer. Find out more here.
Grayson Perry: The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever!
‘With great power comes great responsibility,’ said a wise uncle to his superhero nephew once. It’s a sentiment that hovers around Grayson Perry’s exhibition. Granted, Perry’s own alter ego wears lipstick and gingham rather than a mask and spandex, but the artist/transvestite/unlikely national treasure feels just as much the reluctant hero. This show is intended as a meditation on the role of popularity in art, but if it does anything, it highlights there’s little difference between one ‘P’ word and the other. It was Perry’s ceramic pots that threw him into the mainstream's limelight, but here you’ll also find tapestries, woodcuts, assemblages and custom-made motorbikes and skateboards. Those who deride him for glibly milking the zeitgeist (middle-aged broadsheet critics for the most part) won’t be converted here. Nationalist politics, art-world bickering, the class divide, austerity Britain – Perry casts his net far and wide, with a wry frown and his tongue in cheek. Curiously, it’s the bleaker moments that resonate most. Those who’ve read his book ‘The Descent of Man’ will know he views traditional masculinity as a ticking time bomb of rising suicide rates, domestic abuse and online misogyny; in one woodcut, it’s depicted as a snarling beast with humongous bollocks whose innards are labelled with words like ‘logical’, ‘rational’ and ‘important.’ Another piece, a savage takedown of the institution of marriage, features two miserable-looking wooden spouses encased in an ai
Respected and Protected: The Rights of Children Exhibition
This one-of-a-kind exhibition highlights the importance of children’s rights and their slow but steady historical evolution. Held at London’s Central Family Court this collection of quotes, images and artefacts gives a powerful insight into the court’s work and proceedings. Children’s experiences are brought to the fore, from tying threads in a mill to firing guns on a battleship as well as the work of the progressive activists that brought them into the comparative safety of the Victorian school room and then the era of human rights.
River Stage
The National Theatre's River Stage returns to the South Bank for Summer 2017, with another bustling line-up of free live music, dance, performance, workshops and family fun. Weekend evenings will see a varied programme of entertainment take place in front of the theatre, including takeovers from East London's The Glory, WOMAD, HOME Manchester and Rambert.
Urban London Beach
This temporary stretch of sand beneath the Emirates Cable Car comes complete with a spectacular view – albeit of the city skyline rather than the far horizon. Sink into a deckchair with an ice cream and a newspaper or get busy building a sandcastle. Find out more here.
Luke Willis Thompson: Autoportrait
Kiwi artist Thompson turns his attention to US race relations in this new exhibition. He's worked with Diamond Reynolds, an African-American woman who recorded the fatal shooting of her partner by the police on Facebook Live last year. Their collaborative film is intended as an alternate 'sister-image' to that widely circulated and overtly politicised footage.
Jerwood Makers Open
The Jerwood Makers Open returns for 2017, and this year the prize celebrates its seventh anniversary. The Jerwood Charitable Foundation has commissioned five emerging makers working within contemporary applied arts who team technical skills with intellectual adventure, to create a brand new body of work each. This year's artists are Sam Bakewell, Marcin Rusak, Laura Youngson Coll, Juli Bolaños-Durman and Jessica Harrison.
Chris Ofili: Weaving Magic
There’s something special about a tapestry, something traditional, a tangible aura of history. It’s as if the act of creating an image by slowly and meticulously weaving countless threads together is somehow more permanent, more holy, than just slapping a bunch of paint on a canvas. And that’s kind of true: tapestries have been used for centuries as ‘nomadic murals’ for royalty, movable canvases filled with symbolism and iconography. Now, Turner Prize-winning artist Chris Ofili has gone the woven way, and is unveiling ‘The Caged Bird’s Song’ this week at the National Gallery – a huge, complex work, filled with nods to classical mythology. It Ofili first painted a watercolour image then worked closely with the Dovecot Tapestry Studio to create this vibrant, multi-layered wall rug (official art historical term for a tapestry, there), which will go on permanent display in Clothworkers’ Hall in the City once the National’s done with it. Apparently, it’s very tricky to turn a watercolour into a tapestry, but that’s not your problem, because it’s clearly much easier to look at than it was to make.
Sergey Ponomarev: A Lens On Syria
Russian photographer Sergey Ponomarev has been documenting the conflict in Syria since 2013. Initially on commission from the New York Times, he was one of only a few photographers allowed into the areas of the country under the control of President Assad’s government. These photos form the first part of this exhibition, ‘Assad’s Syria’: three rooms of big, beautifully composed, printed and framed images. There are destroyed concrete buildings and children among the ruins. A man and his bike are highlighted by a fire started by a mortar attack. Elsewhere, Syrians take tea and try to pretend nothing’s wrong. It’s nuanced, multi-faceted. At 36, Ponomarev has already won a Pulitzer Prize and the Robert Capa Gold Medal. He knows what he’s doing – he doesn’t get his thumb in shot or anything. The second, much smaller part of the show, ‘The Exodus’, is a digital projection of 40 photos Ponomarev took between 2015 and 2016 of the European refugee crisis that developed as a result of the war. They’re just as accomplished, but full of urgency, chaos and despair. People tumble out of boats and riot as borders are closed. Everyone is either running or numbly sitting still. I didn’t initially get why the two halves were so disparate. Then I did. ‘Assad’s Syria’ is about place; ‘The Exodus’ is about people. You could see their respective treatments as saying something about how we value places – whether Homs or Homerton, Palmyra or Peckham – more than people. In ‘Assad’s Syria’ the figu
Grayson Perry: The Most Popular Art Exhibition Ever!
‘With great power comes great responsibility,’ said a wise uncle to his superhero nephew once. It’s a sentiment that hovers around Grayson Perry’s exhibition. Granted, Perry’s own alter ego wears lipstick and gingham rather than a mask and spandex, but the artist/transvestite/unlikely national treasure feels just as much the reluctant hero. This show is intended as a meditation on the role of popularity in art, but if it does anything, it highlights there’s little difference between one ‘P’ word and the other. It was Perry’s ceramic pots that threw him into the mainstream's limelight, but here you’ll also find tapestries, woodcuts, assemblages and custom-made motorbikes and skateboards. Those who deride him for glibly milking the zeitgeist (middle-aged broadsheet critics for the most part) won’t be converted here. Nationalist politics, art-world bickering, the class divide, austerity Britain – Perry casts his net far and wide, with a wry frown and his tongue in cheek. Curiously, it’s the bleaker moments that resonate most. Those who’ve read his book ‘The Descent of Man’ will know he views traditional masculinity as a ticking time bomb of rising suicide rates, domestic abuse and online misogyny; in one woodcut, it’s depicted as a snarling beast with humongous bollocks whose innards are labelled with words like ‘logical’, ‘rational’ and ‘important.’ Another piece, a savage takedown of the institution of marriage, features two miserable-looking wooden spouses encased in an ai
Russian Revolution: Hope, Tragedy, Myths
Revolution is a powerful word, and this exhibition – commemorating 100 years since the communist uprising in Russia – is about civil unrest, propaganda and disenchantment. It starts in a chandelier-lit foyer with images of Tsar Nicholas II and the bourgeoisie. The first-edition Communist Manifesto written by Marx and Engels (published in London) inconspicuously sits amongst maps of the former Russian empire. As you descend the staircase the exhibition winds its way, like a red snake, through the events leading up to, during and after the revolution. There are film projections of life during the rule of the Tsar, curios and audio accounts of the tension felt by civilians in Russia because of the anti-royal sentiment during WWI. Photographs show the impact of the war efforts on everyday life – starvation, poverty and growing resentment. It’s heavy stuff. The highlights are images from political satire magazines and the propaganda posters that depict the stark divide between the White Army (capitalist) and Red Army (Lenin’s socialist Bolsheviks). The White Army propaganda is rare and worth seeing, with its heavily symbolic design. Trotsky is depicted as the devil incarnate and the Red Army as a dragon, death itself, a skeleton and pretty much anything hellish you can think of. There are also some interesting socialist and avant-garde artworks on the opposing side bolstering the Bolsheviks to even things out. Post-revolution, the propaganda changes to ascribe God-like status to
Luke Willis Thompson: Autoportrait
Kiwi artist Thompson turns his attention to US race relations in this new exhibition. He's worked with Diamond Reynolds, an African-American woman who recorded the fatal shooting of her partner by the police on Facebook Live last year. Their collaborative film is intended as an alternate 'sister-image' to that widely circulated and overtly politicised footage.
Santiago Sierra
Few contemporary artists are as bold and daring as Spanish artist Santiago Sierra. His work, usually politically-charged 'actions', has frequently courted controversy, whether it being tattooing the backs of sex workers, or turning a former synagogue into a gas chamber. In this solo show, he'll be creating a brand-new installation, and a recent performance documenting the casualties of the conflict in Syria will be live-streamed on the Lisson's YouTube channel.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Now in its fifty-second year, the renowned and celebrated annual wildlife photography competition and exhibition returns to the Natural History Museum with images of the most extraordinary species on the planet, captured by professional and amateur photographers. And FYI, all wannabe animal-snappers out there: next year's competition will be open for entries from October 24 and will close on December 15. Please note that last entry to the exhibition is daily at 5.15pm.
A Still Life by Chardin, Organised by Maxwell Graham
A still life by Chardin features exactly zero paintings by eighteenth century still-life hero Jean-Siméon Chardin. What it does include is a bunch of unrelated sculptures, assemblages, photocopies and written pages – and more! – by contemporary artists, plucked from a period of 40 years or so (German conceptualist Hanne Darboven, American sculptor B Wurtz and the Scottish/Ghanaian photographic artist Maud Sulter among them). These are gathered in an attempt at evoking Chardin’s understated focus on everyday objects through modern works; exploring the underlying poetry in the familiar and mundane. That’s the aim, anyway. Works are dotted around without information. No credits; no context. Cardboard box full of copper tubes? You got it. Sculptures made of shelf brackets and MDF? Why not? Boxes of photos, pavilion models and abstract projections of I’m not sure what? All in. By presenting them this way, the artworks become mere objects, to be read however you please. A bit like the jugs, fruit and hunks of meat in Chardin’s paintings. Unfortunately (inevitably) most lack the classical, harmonious composition that makes still life so appealing in the first place; as well as any of the morbid memento mori symbolism the old masters packed into their art. It’s not an uninteresting selection, but you wonder, at times, what the point of it all is. Colour me basic, but the most engaging works are those that evoke the actual look of still life most closely. Take the lamp-lit image o
Alberto Giacometti
If you’ve heard of Alberto Giacometti, you’re probably thinking: ‘Oh yes, that bloke who did the spindly stick people.’ So much has already been written and said about the Swiss artist; luckily, this show doesn’t attempt anything too spurious. But that invites a slightly worrying question: if there’s nothing new to add to the Giacometti story, then does he still matter? The first few rooms go through the usual motions: formative years, early influences. He was 21 when he moved from Switzerland to Paris to train as a sculptor and entered an art scene that would have been a feverish petri dish of avant-garde movements and radical ideas. It’s interesting to see how the young Alberto dabbled in cubism and surrealism, and how he applied them to his twin sources of obsession: the head and figure. Lots of the early stuff is delicate and sensual – informed by the art of non-Western cultures like Ancient Egypt and West Africa – but do look out for the fascinatingly horrifying ‘Woman With Her Throat Cut’ (1932), a deconstructed heap of abstracted body parts, its ribcage open like a sprung bear-trap. By the time World War Two broke out, Giacometti found himself trapped in Switzerland and working on figurative sculptures that were growing ever smaller, in an attempt to depict a sense of distance between viewer and subject. Let’s be honest, bronze figures the shape and size of a matchstick should come off as a bit gimmicky. But they don’t. It’s at this point you realise the one, embarra
A Handful Of Dust
Some group shows have big and ponderous-sounding themes. Others, like this one, keep things simple. It's about dust. This exhibition traces a visual journey through the motif of dust vai aerial reconnaissance, wartime destruction and natural disasters, featuring works by over 30 artists and photographers including Robert Filliou, Mona Kuhn, Gerhard Richter, Sophie Ristelhueber, Jeff Wall and Nick Waplington.
South West Four
The mighty SW4 – Clapham Common’s bank holiday dance music explosion – returns for another weekend of big drops, club anthems and arms in the air. If you’re longing for big beats but can’t afford Ibiza and are loath to spend the last days of summer in a dark room, head to SW4 for your fix of big-room house, EDM, electro, techno and trance, as well as other genres creeping in from all angles. The names that SW4 pulls in include some of the biggest DJs and live dance acts on the planet – including a live show from Pendulum –which is probably why it has a marked tendency to sell out well ahead of time.
Evensong at St Paul’s, Westminster Abbey and Southwark Cathedral
Did you know you can listen to world class music for free almost every day? That's right, St Paul's Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and Southwark Cathedral host Choral Evensongs almost every evening of the week, so you can indulge in a top-notch programme of music created by world-famous composers and sung by some of the best choirs in the country. The inspiring and powerful performances are open to everyone, whether you're religious or not, and no matter what faith. See here for a full programme of Evensong performances at London's cathedrals or search your post code to find other Evensongs near you.
Explore more things to do this month
London events calendar
Welcome to our guide to the biggest and best happenings in London over the next few months.
If only we could get into London but all the train Sevices on our area are closed for engineering works as per usual at holiday times.
Come down to Clapton Jumble Trail for some bargains #claptonjumbletrail - Glyn Road & Chatsworth E5
Just saw the `kink's musical Sunny Afternoon yesterday. Great show The music holds up The story is very engaging and the audience started a standing ovation for the last ten minutes of the show. An inspiring evening WELL WORTH SEEING. NOW IF ONLY THE WEATHER WOULD WARM UP.
Don't live or work here it's horrible! Come on a holiday instead!
i love london
@Kamel K Who gives a fuck? Honestly? Who?
@Nigel D @Kamel K Nigel - don't be a Monday misery.
i love this amazing land , & i'll like to travel & work there , it's a pleasure for me thank's