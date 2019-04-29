London is getting an Aperol splash pool (complete with its own orange waterfall!)

Last year, lucky Londoners got to quench their heatwave thirsts, Aperol spritz in hand, as they paddled along a canal filled with a similarly orange-hued liquid (no, you couldn’t make it up). Not one to rest on its laurels, Aperol is going one better for summer 2019 with the launch of the Aperol Spritz Big Birthday Social – marking 100 years of the bitter-orange Italian aperitif.

For eight nights only, ticket holders to the Big Birthday Social will be able to immerse themselves in the stuff (well, bits of themselves) at the world’s first Aperol Lido.

Held at Electric Light Station, the orangey splash pool – said to be inspired by the original Lido in Venice – will be primed for toe-dipping, or you can make the most of it on giant pool floats shaped like orange wedges. Or punters can sit beside it on an exotically coloured pool lounger, gazing at to an Aperol waterfall.

Just like last year’s pop-up event, punters will also be able to ride on a Vespa carousel, sip drinks beneath an orange grove or party in a ball pit (this year, in the shape of a giant cocktail glass) at this fully immersive event. There’s even talk of taking a dip in ‘sociable spritz hot tubs’. Yikes!

After all that action, you can cool down with a drink. With every £10 ticket, guests will be treated to two Aperol spritzes, plus a traditional Italian aperitivo snack. It certainly sounds like the wildest 100th birthday party we’ve been invited to. We’re shopping for an orange bikini as we speak.

The Big Birthday Spritz Social is at Shoreditch Electric Light Station, N1 6HD, Thu May 23-Sun May 26, and Wed May 29-Sat Jun 1 (6pm-10pm on weeknights, noon-10pm on Saturdays and noon-8pm on Sunday). Tickets can be pre-booked at www.lineupnow.com/event/aperol-spritz-big-birthday-social-LDN, but walk-ups will also be accepted.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.