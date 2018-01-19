London is getting another vegan pub... from the cast of ‘Made in Chelsea’

It was just last week that London’s first fully vegan pub, The Spread Eagle, opened its doors. It joined the ranks of The Blacksmith & The Toffeemaker in Clerkenwell, which changed its operation at the start of 2018 to serve a totally vegan food menu, a move that has reportedly tripled its sales. But if that wasn’t enough proof that the vegan pub is now a bonefide London trend, then how about this: two members of the cast of ‘Made in Chelsea’ are set to open an all-vegan pub in Parsons Green.

Sisters and former ‘Made in Chelsea’ stars Lucy and Tiff Watson will be collaborating with City Pub Company to open the pub on New King’s Road. Other pubs in the City Pub Company portfolio – a group whose executive chairman also happens to be the Watson sisters’ father – includes The Cat & Mutton in Hackney and The Phene in Chelsea. The name for the pub is yet to be announced, but the vegan menu will be put together by the former reality TV stars, and they are also said to be planning to host yoga lessons and vegan cookery demonstrations on the premises. A million miles from two pints of lager and a packet of crisps.

Read all about The Spread Eagle in Homerton here.

Get even more pub news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.