London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Views from 22 Bishopsgate
Photograph: 22 Bishopsgate

London is getting Europe’s highest free viewing gallery

Horizon 22 in the City of London will sit a whopping 254 metres above ground

Lucy Sarret
Written by
Lucy Sarret
Advertising

London’s full of some of the biggest and best things in the world, from massive skyscrapers to continent-leading rooftop bars. But now the city has another record-breaking project that is set to elevate Londoners’ city experiences. Europe’s highest free public viewing gallery is set to open next month in the City of London. 

Called Horizon 22, the gallery is set to open at 22 Bishopsgate and will be an astonishing 254 metres above ground. Expect to view London like never before, with panoramic views stretching all the way from the Cheesegrater, Walkie Talkie and Gherkhin to St Paul’s Cathedral, Tower Bridge and the Shard. 

Set to open to the public on September 27, Horizon 22 will be open seven days a week. And best of all: it’ll be completely free. While visitors are encouraged to secure a timed slot by booking ahead, all these views will cost absolutely nada. 

Plus, the views are only part of the attraction. The two lifts at 22 Bishopsgate are similarly thrilling, taking visitors up to the fifty-eighth floor in just 41 seconds. Those lifts apparently reach speeds of up to eight meters per second. Impressive, eh? 

Here are a few teasers of the views from Horizon 22. 

Views from 22 Bishopsgate
Photograph: Brendan Bell
Views from 22 Bishopsgate
Photograph: 22 Bishopsgate
Views from 22 Bishopsgate
Photograph: 22 Bishopsgate

Horizon 22 will be open at 10am and close at 6pm on weekdays, 5pm on Saturdays and 4pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. Pre-booking will open on September 20 – find out more and book on the official website here.  

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the fourth episode with Paul Chowdhry here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.