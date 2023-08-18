London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Frank's Cafe, London
Photograph: Frank's Cafe

It’s official: London has Europe’s best rooftop bar

A cocktail spot on top of a Peckham car park ranked higher than bars in Lisbon, Madrid and Florence

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Advertising

We know that London has got the best pubs around, but the best rooftop bar? Well, we’ve got that too. A new list of the top 50 rooftop boozing spots in Europe has been topped by a south London classic.

The ever-popular Frank’s Cafe, which you’ll find on the top of former multi-story carpark-turned-arts-space Bold Tendencies in Peckham, has been named the best rooftop bar in Europe. That’s according to Big 7 Travel, who based their ranking on the opinions of social media users, as well as votes from their editorial team. 

Frank’s has been a London mainstay since it opened in 2009. Every summer since, it has provided thirsty citizens with the perfect spot to gaze upon the concrete majesty of the city while necking Negronis and whipped cod’s roe and radishes, before posing for new Hinge pics on its iconic pink staircases. Frank’s, where would we be without you?

These are the top ten best rooftop bars in Europe, according to Big 7 Travel. 

1. Frank’s Cafe at Bold Tendencies, London  

2. Azotea del Circulo, Madrid, Spain

3. The Roof at the Reykjavik Edition, Reykjavik, Iceland

4. Schweizerhof Flims, Flims, Switzerland

5. Oroya, Madrid, Spain

6. 16 Roof, Istanbul, Turkey

7. Sky Bar by Seen, Lisbon, Portugal

8. Patchwork at Sa Punta, Ibiza, Spain

9. Skyline Bar 20up, Hamburg, Germany

10. Mama Shelter, Bordeaux, France

Now, go and sip something fabulous over at Frank’s (and don’t forget to take the required shot of your nicely manicured mitt hand holding a frozen Paloma against the skyline) before they shut the doors on this summer’s season on September 16. 

ICYMI: this world-famous Michelin-starred kitchen is coming to London.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the third episode with Doc Brown in Kilburn

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.