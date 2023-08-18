It’s official: London has Europe’s best rooftop bar

A cocktail spot on top of a Peckham car park ranked higher than bars in Lisbon, Madrid and Florence

We know that London has got the best pubs around, but the best rooftop bar? Well, we’ve got that too. A new list of the top 50 rooftop boozing spots in Europe has been topped by a south London classic.

The ever-popular Frank’s Cafe, which you’ll find on the top of former multi-story carpark-turned-arts-space Bold Tendencies in Peckham, has been named the best rooftop bar in Europe. That’s according to Big 7 Travel, who based their ranking on the opinions of social media users, as well as votes from their editorial team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Franks Cafe at Bold Tendencies (@frankspeckham)

Frank’s has been a London mainstay since it opened in 2009. Every summer since, it has provided thirsty citizens with the perfect spot to gaze upon the concrete majesty of the city while necking Negronis and whipped cod’s roe and radishes, before posing for new Hinge pics on its iconic pink staircases. Frank’s, where would we be without you?

These are the top ten best rooftop bars in Europe, according to Big 7 Travel.

1. Frank’s Cafe at Bold Tendencies, London

2. Azotea del Circulo, Madrid, Spain

3. The Roof at the Reykjavik Edition, Reykjavik, Iceland

4. Schweizerhof Flims, Flims, Switzerland

5. Oroya, Madrid, Spain

6. 16 Roof, Istanbul, Turkey

7. Sky Bar by Seen, Lisbon, Portugal

8. Patchwork at Sa Punta, Ibiza, Spain

9. Skyline Bar 20up, Hamburg, Germany

10. Mama Shelter, Bordeaux, France

Now, go and sip something fabulous over at Frank’s (and don’t forget to take the required shot of your nicely manicured mitt hand holding a frozen Paloma against the skyline) before they shut the doors on this summer’s season on September 16.

ICYMI: this world-famous Michelin-starred kitchen is coming to London.

Time Out’s brilliant new podcast, ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, is out now. Listen to the third episode with Doc Brown in Kilburn.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.