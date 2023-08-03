London
Lane7 ten-pin bowling, UK
Photograph: Lane7

London is getting some extremely swanky new bowling lanes

The huge entertainment venue will also offer a vast and very Instagrammable 18-hole golf course

Written by
Henrietta Taylor
Ever wondered just how posh ten-pin bowling can get? Well, it turns out, very posh indeed. And soon Londoners are going to get a taste of some supremely fancy pin-bashing, with boutique bowling company Lane7 set to open a brand-new venue in the capital this autumn. 

Lane7’s new site will be in Victoria and it’s set to arrive in November. Spread over several floors, alongside the lanes will be an Insta-friendly 18-hole golf course and a Patty&Bun burger outlet. The venue will also have a ‘bespoke basement attraction’ (sounds mysterious, eh?) that is yet to be unveiled but will apparently be unique to the Victoria edition of Lane7. 

Lane7 opened its first leisure hub ten years ago in Newcastle and has since added 13 bowling venues in cities like Bristol, Edinburgh and Sheffield. It also recently launched a gaming venue sister brand called Level X, which is set to open first in Glasgow and Middlesbrough, and will feature futuristic, VR and AI-driven games and indoor karting. 

Here are a couple of teasers of what Lane7’s stuff looks like. 

Lane7 ten-pin bowling, UK
Photograph: Lane7
Lane7 ten-pin bowling, UK
Photograph: Lane7

Speaking on the upcoming London site, founder Tim Wilks shared: ‘The building has 30 metres of glass frontage over two elevations and spans two floors, meaning it’ll be hard to miss our first arrival in the city. Finding such a premium site is not only a momentous occasion for us, but for the emerging market of social entertainment too.’

