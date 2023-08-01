‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ episode 1: Bimini in Bankside

Our first celebrity guest is the inimitable star of Drag Race UK, the model, writer and pop star Bimini

The first episode of Time Out’s new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ is out, and who’s our first guest? It’s ‘Drag Race UK’ phenomenon, writer and pop star Bimini! Tune in to hear them give wide-eyed editor Joe Mackertich a guided tour of Bankside, by the Thames. Four locations, a load of chat and a few pints.

Each week someone interesting gives Joe a personal tour around a neighbourhood that means a lot to them. Four locations, with a bit of chit-chat en route to each one, always finishing up in a pub. Interested in what Bimini makes of Bankside? Need Chloe Petts to justify her abiding love of Streatham? Fascinated by the prospect of Joe and Doc Brown drinking four pints of Guinness on the Kilburn High Road? This is very much the pod for you.

'Love Thy Neighbourhood' will show you sides to London you never knew existed. Subscribe now for a new guest and a new neighbourhood every single week.

New episodes of ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’ are available every Tuesday.

