London is officially one of the safest cities in the world

According to one study, the city rubs shoulders with the famously-safe likes of Reykjavik and Seoul

When you think of the safest cities in the world, the likes of Reykjavik (which is apparently the safest place in the world for expats), Copenhagen and Tokyo probably spring to mind.

According to a new study, however, apparently London is also one of the world’s safest metropolises. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection has just revealed the findings from its ninth annual report into safe travel destinations, and the UK capital achieved an impressively high placing.

The insurance provider analysed survey responses from travellers who had recently been to destinations around the world, though also took into account other markers of safety like health measures and terror risks.

London came in at number eight, which is one up from last year. It scored particularly well in the safety of women, LGBTQ+ and people of colour category, though didn’t do so well in terrorism or transport safety sections. But that’s no surprise – especially to the city’s cyclists.

In the study, our city was beaten by Honolulu, Montreal, Amsterdam and Dubai, though it was considered safer than Venice, Berlin, Orlando and Tokyo.

In recent months, the Mayor of London has actually been introducing measures to make London a bit safer. Perhaps stuff such as the life-saving equipment which is now available in taxis and at tube stations might improve the city’s ranking next year.

You can have a look at the full list of Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s 15 safest cities here and the 15 safest countries, which they also investigated, here.

