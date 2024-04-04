London is officially one of the world’s most fashionable cities

A new study says we’ve got the most high-end fashion HQs on the planet

Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Mary Quant. For at least 50 years, London has been a trailblazer for anarchic, boundary-pushing and avant-garde fashion. Now a whole new generation of cutting-edge designers has chosen to set up shop in the Big Smoke. And for good reason: London has just been officially ranked as one of the world's most fashionable cities. Fabulous!

A new study by Ubuy.fr has used Pinterest and Instagram to determine which of the world’s cities are the most stylish. Ubuy.fr used data from social media to investigate which of the world’s urban centres have been pinned, tagged and shopped in the most, as well as how many high-end brands and shopping spots they have.

London came in a respectable eighth place in the official ranking with 965 Pinterest boards. The capital came out on top when it came to fashion houses, with 50 high fashion brands headquartered here. London also had the second-highest Instagram hashtag count at 6.8 million.

Not so shockingly, Paris took the spot of the most fashionable city in the world. The City of Light was followed closely by Tokyo, and surprisingly Dubai. Paris took the cake for having 998 Pinterest boards, 30 high fashion brands and 4,700,000 Instagram hashtags.

The most fashionable cities in the world

