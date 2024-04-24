London is officially the world’s top ‘talent magnet’

In a new study, the UK capital pips New York to the post as the planet’s most desirable place to work

Move over NYC, so long Dubai, vaarwel Amsterdam – the world’s got a new capital when it comes to attracting the best of the best workers. London has just been named the planet’s top ‘talent magnet’ by a new study.

It’s no secret that our capital has long provided opportunities for the worker bees among us. London boasts countless industries and professions, from the financial sector to hospitality.

Jargon aside, being the world’s top ‘talent magnet’ simply means that London is officially the single most attractive city to workers around the globe. The city received its title from Boston Consulting Group, which surveyed over 150,000 people and discovered that many workers across the world view London as the city with the best opportunities.

So what makes London such an attractive place to work? In short, loads of stuff. The city’s diverse population, high quality of working life, and convenient location (close enough to European neighbours, and sandwiched between the USA and Asia) is what set the capital apart from the world’s other major players in the eyes of those surveyed.

London’s status as the world’s most desirable working destination was enough to bump the entire UK up in Boston Consulting Group’s rankings. On the study’s list of countries people prefer to move to, the UK ranked fourth – with the US and Canada coming in at second and third. Australia snatched top spot.

London might be where it’s at for workers, but a large proportion of the 150,000 people surveyed would rather move to Australia because of its English fluency, accessible visas and – of course – constant sunshine and warm weather. Damn you, British rain.

