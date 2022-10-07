London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
commuters
Photograph: Shutterstock

London is only the SIXTH worst city in the world for commuters

We lost 75 hours stuck in traffic jams last year and have some of the world’s most expensive fares

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Whether it’s having someone’s armpit shoved in your face as you’re squashed into a tube carriage like a sardine, or waiting for ever for a bus that mysteriously never arrives, we all know that commuting in London can be frustrating. Now there’s actually concrete evidence to prove it, because London has been ranked as the sixth worst city in the world for commuters. 

According to a new study of 53 cities, London came in sixth in a list of the worst cities in the world for commuting. The data shows that Londoners each lost 75 hours stuck in traffic jams last year, while the average time spent commuting was 47 minutes one-way. Our fares are the most pricey too, as the average cost of a one-way ticket on London’s public transport is £3.50, which is higher than in any of the other low-ranking cities. The average waiting time for public transport was ten minutes, which was actually one of the better results, especially compared to Rio de Janeiro’s 20 minutes. 

Beating London in the commuter hellstakes are Istanbul, Rio and Berlin, who take the top three spots. Travellers in Istanbul lost an average of 142 hours per year to traffic – the equivalent of nearly six full days. On the flipside, Doha was ranked as the city with the world’s best commute, with an average public transport wait time of three minutes, and the cost of a one-way ticket just 48p.

As temperatures creep down, but energy bills creep up, perhaps Londoners will start to hear the siren call of the office again, just make sure you leave at least 47 minutes to get there. 

London train and Overground strikes in October: everything you need to know.

First look: We got to see inside London’s newest club The Beams and it looks ace.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.