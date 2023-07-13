London
Can you guess which UK city has been named the most toxic place to work?

For unhealthy manager-employee relationships, nowhere else in the country is quite as bad as the capital

Olivia Kelly
Some of us are lucky enough to get on with our bosses (or at least put up with them) but, according to a recent study, most Londoners aren’t so fortunate. More workers have to take time off work due to ‘challenges’ with their boss in this city than anywhere else in the UK. In other words, we’re the country’s workplace toxicity capital.

The survey, which was carried out by Rethinkly, found that 1.2 million people in the capital have taken leave for the above reason, which is way ahead of other major cities like Manchester and Birmingham. What’s more is that nearly 900,000 Londoners reported that their boss is the person with whom they have their most toxic relationship. Alexa, play Britney Spears. 

And that isn’t all. According to research by the Office for National Statistics, eight percent of staff absences in London are apparently mental health-related and this figure is now higher than ever. In fact, the working days lost due to sickness or injury in 2022 were up by 25 percent on the previous year. 

So what can be done about all this? Well, Rethinkly co-founder Andrew Jackson suggests that managers should ‘become more than just overseers but move towards a coaching role’, so that they can ‘inspire and lead by example’. Which, we suppose, sort of makes sense. 

So, here’s to hoping these stats will lead to something being done about our city’s toxic workplace rep! Come on London, we can do better. 

