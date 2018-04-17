  • News
London just got its first vegan diner

By Kelly Pigram Posted: Tuesday April 17 2018, 1:42pm

There’s a brand new vegan place in town (Camden Town, that is).

It’s called Rudy’s Dirty Vegan Diner, and it opened on April 12 with ‘dirty’ burgers, hot dogs in brioche buns and delicious-looking reuben sandwiches. The weekly specials menu is also promising fried chicken, meatloaf, buffalo wings, biscuits and Philly cheesesteaks – and, yep, it’s all 100 percent vegan-friendly.

It’s currently only open from 11am until 7pm daily, but come summertime you’ll be able to swing past for a late dinner, too. It’s all looking very dirty and photogenic. Do it for the ’gram!

Rudy’s Dirty Vegan Diner is at North Yard, Camden Market, NW1 8AH. 

Kelly Pigram
Kelly Pigram

