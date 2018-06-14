London landmarks are lighting up #GreenForGrenfell

It’s been a year since the terrible Grenfell Tower fire, and to mark the anniversary, buildings across the city (and beyond) are being illuminated green this week. The crowdfunded Green for Grenfell illuminations started as a mark of solidarity by residents in local estates, before the idea spread to landmarks like the London Eye. Grenfell itself – now covered in scaffolding – will also be illuminated every night until Sunday as part of the Green for Grenfell campaign.

A minute’s silence is due to be held at noon today, with vigils, silent walks, a motorbike ride and other tributes marking the occasion. More than 50 households are still in temporary accommodation following the tragedy a year ago, in which the official death toll was 72 Londoners. The public inquiry continues.

