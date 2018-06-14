  • News
  • City Life

London landmarks are lighting up #GreenForGrenfell

By James Manning Posted: Thursday June 14 2018, 11:53am

It’s been a year since the terrible Grenfell Tower fire, and to mark the anniversary, buildings across the city (and beyond) are being illuminated green this week. The crowdfunded Green for Grenfell illuminations started as a mark of solidarity by residents in local estates, before the idea spread to landmarks like the London Eye. Grenfell itself – now covered in scaffolding – will also be illuminated every night until Sunday as part of the Green for Grenfell campaign.

A post shared by Bespoke Mag (@bespokemag) on

A post shared by Official London Eye (@londoneye) on

A post shared by The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) on

A minute’s silence is due to be held at noon today, with vigils, silent walks, a motorbike ride and other tributes marking the occasion. More than 50 households are still in temporary accommodation following the tragedy a year ago, in which the official death toll was 72 Londoners. The public inquiry continues.

Sign up here to get the latest from London straight to your inbox.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 418 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest