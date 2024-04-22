London Marathon 2024: How fast did celebrities run?

Christopher Eccleston, Joel Dommett and Ruth Wilson all took part in this year’s race

There are going to be a lot of sore legs today. Yesterday, more than 50,000 runners set off for the 2024 London Marathon in Greenwich. Among them, as well as olympic athletes and regular folk trying to complete the amazing physical feat, were quite a few celebrities.

But which celeb was the fastest?

The fastest famous face on the 26.2 mile course (apart from the athletes) was McFly’s Harry Judd, who complete the course in 3 hours, 23 minutes and 40 seconds. The singer, 38, ran the marathon for The Children’s Trust, a charity for children with brain injuries.

Hot on Judd’s heels was singer Tom Grennan, 28, who finished in 3:45:39, running for housing and homelessness charity Shelter.

Next up was Matt Hancock. The former Tory MP and I'm A Celebrity campmate completed the course in 3:55:37. After Hancock was radio presenter Jenni Falconer, who completed the marathon with a time of 4:15:44.

Luther actor Ruth Wilson, running for charity Alzheimer’s Research UK, completed the race in 4:54:26. She was followed by former Doctor Who Christopher Eccleston. The 60-year-old finished in 5:21:50, running for The Big Issue.

And finally, shout out to The Masked Singer host and comedian Joel Dommett, who completed the race in 5:19:19 wearing a piranha suit. We bet it was sweaty in there.

Congratulations to everyone who completed the London Marathon yesterday. Ice baths and Lucozade Sports all round!

Feeling inspired? Here’s how to enter the London Marathon 2025.