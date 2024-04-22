London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
celebs running in marathon
Image: Shutterstock / Jamie Inglis for Time Out

London Marathon 2024: How fast did celebrities run?

Christopher Eccleston, Joel Dommett and Ruth Wilson all took part in this year’s race

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

There are going to be a lot of sore legs today. Yesterday, more than 50,000 runners set off for the 2024 London Marathon in Greenwich. Among them, as well as olympic athletes and regular folk trying to complete the amazing physical feat, were quite a few celebrities.

But which celeb was the fastest?

The fastest famous face on the 26.2 mile course (apart from the athletes) was McFly’s Harry Judd, who complete the course in 3 hours, 23 minutes and 40 seconds. The singer, 38, ran the marathon for The Children’s Trust, a charity for children with brain injuries. 

Hot on Judd’s heels was singer Tom Grennan, 28, who finished in 3:45:39, running for housing and homelessness charity Shelter. 

Next up was Matt Hancock. The former Tory MP and I'm A Celebrity campmate completed the course in 3:55:37. After Hancock was radio presenter Jenni Falconer, who completed the marathon with a time of 4:15:44.

Luther actor Ruth Wilson, running for charity Alzheimer’s Research UK, completed the race in 4:54:26. She was followed by former Doctor Who Christopher Eccleston. The 60-year-old finished in 5:21:50, running for The Big Issue. 

And finally, shout out to The Masked Singer host and comedian Joel Dommett, who completed the race in 5:19:19 wearing a piranha suit. We bet it was sweaty in there. 

Congratulations to everyone who completed the London Marathon yesterday. Ice baths and Lucozade Sports all round!

Feeling inspired? Here’s how to enter the London Marathon 2025.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.