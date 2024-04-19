Everything you need to know for the 2025 edition

Fancy yourself a bit of a runner? The London Marathon is one of the biggest sporting events of the calendar, boasting 50,000 runners and millions of pounds raised for worthy causes each year. It’s not as simple as just lacing up your trainers and showing up on the day, though. Not only will you need serious preparation, but you’ll also have to be allocated an official place via a competitive ballot system.

Do you think you have what it takes? Here’s everything you need to know about entering the London Marathon 2025.

How to enter the 2025 London Marathon

To secure your spot in next year’s race, make sure you’re ready to enter the ballot, which opens on Saturday April 20, one day before the 2024 edition of the race and closes on Friday 26 April. You’ll find out if you got a spot before the end of July.

How much does entering the ballot cost?

It depends. For UK participants, the cost of a place is £69.99 with the option to donate their entry fee to The London Marathon Charitable Trust.

For international entrants, it costs £120 for a place, plus a £26 carbon offset levy.

Can anyone enter the London Marathon?

They can, but if you’re entering from outside the UK you will need to enter via a recognised international tour operator.

What’s the prize money on offer?

In 2024, the elite men’s and women’s able-bodied races and men’s and women’s wheelchair races will all have a prize pot of £243,000. The winners will receive £44k each.

