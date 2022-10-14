London
Big colourful fireworks behind the London Eye
Photograph: Shutterstock

London New Year’s Eve fireworks will be back this year after a Covid break

Be quick, because there will be only 100,000 tickets available, on sale from October 21

Written by
Ellie Muir
Deciding what to do on NYE in London is a bit of a logistical minefield. A mate’s house party? Or hang out with your awkward Clapham mates in a Simmons in Soho? Whatever you do, you need to be firmly installed at your location of choice by at least 10pm otherwise you risk seeing in the new year in the back of a Toyota Prius on your delayed, traffic-ridden Uber journey into town. But there is one, iconic (and guaranteed to be spectacular) NYE event in the capital that everyone needs to go to at least once in their life: the firework display in central London.

The massed ooohs and aaahs of London’s world-famous NYE celebrations, which see the London Eye turn into a giant catherine wheel, were put on pause for the last two years for obvious reasons. Last year, a smaller event was scheduled to take place Trafalgar Square but was called off in late December due to the rising cases of Omicron. 

But fear not, the fireworks are back this year for the first time since 2019. Whoopee! This year, 100,000 people will gather near the London Eye to welcome in 2023 (that sounds weird) and witness the capital’s explosive fireworks display. Tickets will go on sale from Friday October 21, so gather your mates and make a collective decision about your NYE plans, pronto. 

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said this year’s event will be the ‘best ever’ following the cancellation of the previous two New Year’s Eve celebrations due to Covid restrictions. But people trying to get a glimpse of the fireworks close-up are being urged to book ASAP, with demand expected to be extremely high. 

If you do end up missing out on tickets, don’t fret. Just whack on BBC1 and watch it with a box of cheese twists. 

Tickets go on sale Friday October 21 at noon. £15 each. There will be a limit of four tickets per transaction. You can find more details here.

Simmons cocktail bar in Holborn is offering two nights of free drinks.

ICYMI: There are new plans for the regeneration of Oxford Street, again.

