Simmons cocktail bar in Holborn is offering two nights of free drinks

There will be a big boozy party to celebrate the launch of its new location

Heavyweight bar chain Simmons is on a mission to take over London’s party scene. With a brand spanking new location set to open in Holborn on November 17, and plans to double its sites from 25 to 50 in the next five years, Simmons isn’t messing around.

To mark the opening of the new central London location, lucky punters who sign up in time can enjoy a ‘free bar’ from 6pm to 8pm on both November 17 and 18. Yes, you won’t spend a penny.

The new 400-capacity bar off Kingsway near Holborn will be Simmons’s biggest yet. Expect a giant disco ball-shaped DJ booth, a playground of neon lights and Simmons’s notorious five-hour happy hour (4pm to 9pm), offering two cocktails for a tenner, £12 bottles of wine, £18 bottles of prosecco, plus spirits and mixers from as little as £2.50. After-work drinks have never been so cheap.

The cost-of-living crisis will suddenly seem all soft around the edges.

Sign up here for exclusive access to the Holborn launch party.

Simmons Bar in Holborn will open on November 17. 109 Kingsway, WC2B 6PP.

