London pubs granted late opening hours to mark VE Day

Bust out the bunting: this is cause for celebration. On Friday May 8 and Saturday May 9, London’s pubs will have permission to stay open and serving beyond the usual hours. Special licensing measures will be temporarily introduced as part of VE Day celebrations, meaning your Bank Holiday boozing can last even longer.

Pubs with the licence to stay open until 11pm will see their hours extended to 1am on both the Friday and Saturday, so that Londoners can capitalise on drinks to mark the 75th anniversary of victory in Europe. The government confirmed the plans for pubs yesterday (February 12), as well as announcing that these measures would also apply to venues licensed to provide music, dance, plays and films.

So even if you’re yet to formulate your Bank Holiday plans, at least you can gird yourself nice and early for a late one.

Find post-1am joints for any given weekend in our guide to London's best late-night bars.

