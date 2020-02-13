Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right London pubs granted late opening hours to mark VE Day
News / Drinking

London pubs granted late opening hours to mark VE Day

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday February 13 2020, 5:06pm

pints of beer
Photograph: Shutterstock

Bust out the bunting: this is cause for celebration. On Friday May 8 and Saturday May 9, London’s pubs will have permission to stay open and serving beyond the usual hours. Special licensing measures will be temporarily introduced as part of VE Day celebrations, meaning your Bank Holiday boozing can last even longer.

Pubs with the licence to stay open until 11pm will see their hours extended to 1am on both the Friday and Saturday, so that Londoners can capitalise on drinks to mark the 75th anniversary of victory in Europe. The government confirmed the plans for pubs yesterday (February 12), as well as announcing that these measures would also apply to venues licensed to provide music, dance, plays and films.

So even if you’re yet to formulate your Bank Holiday plans, at least you can gird yourself nice and early for a late one. 

Find post-1am joints for any given weekend in our guide to London’s best late-night bars

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.

  

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Laura Richards 330 Posts

Laura Richards is Associate Editor and Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She started her Time Out journey in 2014, working as a Digital Producer. Over time, London’s unparalleled drinking scene dragged her in deeper. Laura knows London’s drinks scene inside out, having written about the capital’s bars, pubs and late-night spots for close to ten years – from high-end cocktail joints to down-and-dirty boozers (her favourite!). In 2017, her first book on the subject, ‘111 London Pubs & Bars That You Shouldn’t Miss’, was published. She also has an actual qualification in wine and spirits (yes, that’s a thing) from WSET (the Wine and Spirit Education Trust). Don’t ask her what her favourite drink is – she likes them all. Except sambuca. Nobody likes sambuca.

She now looks after all bar, pub and drinking content, as well as Travel, Property and Kids supplements.

Connect with her @lala_richards on Instagram & Twitter.

Latest news

    More news