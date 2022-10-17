There’s another strike confirmed on October 17, 18, 22 and November 6 – here are the details

What dates are the train and Overground strikes?

After last week's strike on October 8, the industrial action isn't going to let up any time soon as unions say they are 'in this for the long haul'.

There are more strikes planned for October 17 and 18, impacting services on East Midlands Railway as workers from Unite union will walk out. There will be additional strikes on October 22 and November 6, affecting RMT union members working at Avanti West Coast trains. The UK-wide strike is set to affect services in London.

It comes after talks between train drivers’ union Aslef, transport union Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and rail companies across the UK broke down amid a dispute over pay and working conditions.

October’s industrial action comes after a series of strikes in August and September that have affected transport in the capital, including trains, tubes , the London Overground and buses. Train companies across the rest of the UK will also be affected by the action.

What is this dispute about?

Basically, it’s the cost-of-living crisis again. With inflation running at more than 10 percent, and set to rise, pay offers of 2 or 3 percent won’t cut it any more. Different unions are striking for different reasons, and the RMT is striking in response to an ongoing dispute over working conditions, job security and pay.

In a recent statement, RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said the strikes were 'sending a clear message to the government and employers that working people will not accept continued attacks on pay and working conditions at a time when big business profits are at an all-time high'.

He added: 'We want a settlement to these disputes where our members and their families can get a square deal. And we will not rest until we get a satisfactory outcome.'

Still, according to the BBC, train drivers on average earn nearly £60,000 a year, much more than the UK average salary.

Which London train lines will be affected?

This strike will only really affect travellers coming in and out of London, impacting lines serving London across Network Rail.

On Monday October 17 and Tuesday October 17 East Midlands Railway services in and out of London will be affected. Last services on 17 and 18 October from London St Pancras are at 3.31pm to Sheffield, 4.31pm to Derby and 5.05pm to Leicester.

Then on Saturday October 22 and Sunday November 6 RMT members who work on Avanti West Coast trains will strike, affecting routes from the midlands and the north into London Euston.

The tube, Overground and TfL services are not involved in this particular strike, but their services will be busier as a result of people seeking alternative routes.

Will the tube in London be affected?

No. Because the strike has been called by Unite, the workers’ union, and RMT, the transport sector union, London Underground services will not be suffering on October 17, 18, 22 or November 6.

Are there more strikes planned for London?

This is unlikely to be the end of the current climate of UK industrial action. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis is seeing workers in all spheres getting poorer and poorer as inflation outstrips any pay increases. Any breakthrough in talks to prevent the most intense disruption to date appears less likely after former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced his mini-budget on Friday September 23.

Even if companies do keep up with inflation, it might not help, with the Bank of England warning of the possibility of an ‘inflationary spiral’, in which businesses – including transport providers – transfer the cost of pay rises to customers, further heating the economy and driving inflation. So more strikes on the tube, trains and Overground look likely through the rest of the year and beyond.

What about the rest of the UK?

