In yet another blow for London’s long-suffering commuters, train drivers have announced ANOTHER strike on September 15. It comes after talks between train drivers’ union Aslef and rail companies across the UK broke down amid a dispute over pay.

September’s industrial action comes after a series of strikes that have affected transport in the capital, including trains, tubes, the London Overground and buses. Train companies across the rest of the UK will also be affected by the action.

What is this dispute about?

Basically, it’s the cost-of-living crisis again. With inflation running at more than 10 percent, and set to rise, pay offers of 2 or 3 percent won’t cut it anymore. Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: ‘We want the companies – which are making big profits, and paying their chief executives enormous salaries and bonuses – to make a proper pay offer to help our members keep up with the increase in the cost of living.’ Still, according to the BBC, train drivers on average earn nearly £60,000 a year, much more than the UK average salary.

Which London train lines will be affected?

The strike on September 15 will affect several lines serving London: LNER, Southeastern, Avanti West Coast, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway and London Overground.

Drivers for the following UK rail companies will also be on strike on September 15: Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Hull Trains, Northern Trains, TransPennine Express, West Midlands Trains

Are more strikes planned for London?

This is unlikely to be the end of the current climate of UK industrial action. The ongoing cost-of-living crisis is seeing workers in all spheres getting poorer and poorer as inflation outstrips any pay increases. Even if companies do keep up with inflation, it might not help, with the Bank of England warning of the possibility of an ‘inflationary spiral’, in which businesses – including transport providers – transfer the cost of pay rises to customers, further heating the economy and driving inflation. So more strikes on the tube, trains and Overground look likely through September.

