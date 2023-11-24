London travel disruption to know about this weekend, including on the Elizabeth Line, Tube and Overground

Several TfL routes (including those going to Heathrow Airport) will be significantly disrupted over the next few days

The next nationwide train strikes might not kick-off until next week (find out more about those on our London industrial action hub here), but this weekend is still set to be a tough one for users of certain public transport routes in the capital.

This weekend (November 25/26) will see substantial disruption on the Elizabeth and Piccadilly lines, as well as on the Overground. Anyone trying to get to or from Heathrow Airport, in particular, may have to change their plans.

Here’s everything you need to know about planned travel disruption in London this weekend.

Elizabeth line

On Saturday November 25 and Sunday November 26, there will be no services between Hayes & Harlington and Heathrow (all terminals).

On Saturday November 25, there will be a reduced service between Paddington and Reading. There will also be no services between Paddington and Abbey Wood / Stratford.

On Sunday November 26, there will be no services between Reading / Heathrow (all terminals) and Abbey Wood / Stratford until 7:40am.

Piccadilly Line

On both Saturday and Sunday, no service between Acton Town and Uxbridge. No service between Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 and Heathrow Terminal 5.

South Ealing station is closed until mid December.

Overground

On both Saturday and Sunday, no service between Highbury & Islington and New Cross / Clapham Junction / Crystal Palace / West Croydon. Including Night Overground on Friday and Saturday nights.

On Sunday November 26, no service between Liverpool Street and Chingford until 10:15am. Also no trains between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town / Cheshunt until 10:15am.

On Sunday, no services between Willesden Junction and Camden Road (via West Hampstead). Also a reduced service between Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside (trains every 20 minutes).

Northern Line

Kentish Town tube station is closed until summer 2024.

Waterloo & City Line

No service on weekends and public/bank holidays, as usual.

For to-the-minute updates, check out the TfL status site here.

Did you see that Richmond’s gorgeous Art Deco train station is getting a makeover?

Plus: inside the Piccadilly Line’s new air-conditioned, walk-through trains.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.